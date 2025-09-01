The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-18 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-18: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-18 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-18 on September 1:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BX 357510 (PALAKKAD)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 357510

BO 357510

BP 357510

BR 357510

BS 357510

BT 357510

BU 357510

BV 357510

BW 357510

BY 357510

BZ 357510

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BZ 432819 (IDUKKI)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BY 970561 (KAYAMKULAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0368 0928 1463 2200 2474 3859 5757 5927 6319 6438 6554 6933 6943 7170 7426 8080 8569 9546 9623 9688

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0856 3258 5092 7850 8084 9580

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0025 0280 0637 0812 0999 2006 2378 2499 2892 3176 3899 3911 4091 4457 4466 4771 5810 5922 6282 7256 7920 7985 8141 8403 8443 8507 8742 9023 9129 9821

7th Prize: Rs 500

0114 0490 0534 0623 0647 0751 0816 0939 1003 1263 1465 1519 1555 1609 1637 1730 1840 1853 1883 1959 2027 2049 2140 2253 2266 2398 2426 2746 2828 3046 3140 3638 3797 4118 4146 4193 4395 4614 4659 4920 4973 5118 5146 5170 5201 5410 5656 5729 5902 6193 6307 6322 6471 6544 6606 6869 6927 7080 7168 7377 7505 7908 7968 8183 8571 8727 8751 8967 9007 9096 9290 9369 9541 9679 9984 9988

8th Prize: Rs 200

0195 0309 0525 0685 0841 0924 0934 0956 0994 1005 1203 1285 1386 1398 1457 1487 1578 1751 1830 1869 2136 2178 2301 2599 2663 2697 2823 3162 3241 3278 3293 3312 3402 3558 3562 3881 3921 3969 4086 4420 4551 4604 4768 4786 4955 5112 5121 5210 5329 5580 5595 5615 5755 5804 5935 6003 6009 6080 6171 6621 6719 6722 7055 7179 7380 7382 7569 7707 7781 7783 7814 7887 7910 7957 8020 8029 8195 8287 8326 8429 8480 8496 8499 8618 8857 8864 8870 8879 8943 8959 9314 9487 9698 9706

9th Prize: Rs 100

0017 0018 0119 0174 0178 0449 0465 0523 0535 0537 0621 0749 1106 1258 1332 1334 1360 1374 1438 1468 1599 1623 1887 1933 1966 2176 2194 2229 2256 2268 2438 2600 2661 2731 2984 3002 3097 3141 3247 3281 3342 3353 3415 3440 3447 3509 3607 3620 3642 3805 3823 4141 4158 4186 4237 4341 4352 4393 4449 4468 4582 4606 4700 4716 4925 5105 5128 5190 5230 5233 5242 5284 5286 5303 5559 5705 5765 5816 5825 5938 5995 5997 6053 6106 6143 6164 6481 6559 6587 6627 6782 6876 7039 7111 7182 7205 7340 7401 7598 7616 7649 7744 7787 7848 7868 7870 7990 8019 8074 8076 8131 8175 8197 8206 8245 8491 8503 8514 8561 8598 8630 8637 8645 8737 8806 8962 8988 9020 9064 9111 9220 9249 9316 9344 9431 9472 9528 9561 9583 9603 9631 9685 9709 9938

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.