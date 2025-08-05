Winners have 30 days to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The SS code represents the Sthree Sakthi lottery. Draws occur daily at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-479 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-479 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-479 on August 5:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SN 299702

SO 299702

SP 299702

SS 299702

ST 299702

SU 299702

SV 299702

SW 299702

SX 299702

SY 299702

SZ 299702

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

SW 391513 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SY 364468 (KOTTAYAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1216 1235 1273 1287 1647 1661 2827 4709 4767 4959 5960 5978 6054 7382 7837 8343 8419 8491 8702 9850

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1402 1419 5891 6267 7362 9918

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0722 0863 1085 1231 1481 2036 2279 2504 2553 2942 3138 3551 3736 4130 4737 4933 4995 5073 5229 5557 6505 7221 7367 7550 7660 8312 8844 9020 9178 9701

7th Prize: Rs 500

0069 0119 0217 0226 0582 0665 0677 0693 0699 0788 0940 1027 1091 1101 1167 1219 1317 1341 1356 1376 1409 1551 1602 1906 2270 2307 2330 2552 2655 2785 2983 3126 3250 3412 3483 3737 3798 3886 3935 3972 4210 4453 4752 4843 4956 5192 5222 5411 5506 5593 5667 5884 6354 6423 6727 6968 7625 7713 7730 7773 7873 7911 7954 8207 8374 8513 8580 8668 8738 8764 8966 9041 9047 9131 9253 9332

8th Prize: Rs 200

0070 0071 0248 0360 0382 0395 0616 0726 0814 0915 0948 0951 1093 1198 1306 1312 1714 1889 2011 2524 2609 2661 2911 3249 3258 3462 3779 3838 3859 3922 4191 4243 4246 4252 4279 4436 4471 4560 4670 4672 4725 5354 5379 5480 5535 5572 5699 5790 5912 5940 5997 6052 6053 6071 6155 6252 6323 6398 6513 6549 6591 6611 6632 6811 6895 7002 7119 7196 7304 7398 7454 7618 7653 7699 8118 8289 8449 8525 8566 8704 8792 8894 8911 9121 9499 9600 9686 9814 9863 9894

9th Prize: Rs 100

0045 0067 0093 0146 0198 0241 0253 0331 0338 0416 0435 0574 0646 0771 0776 0835 0937 1013 1028 1207 1254 1257 1502 1536 1553 1717 1916 1986 2197 2226 2245 2276 2287 2370 2426 2481 2502 2516 2521 2568 2820 2890 2971 2998 3059 3063 3103 3127 3161 3188 3208 3220 3315 3343 3350 3469 3479 3510 3545 3550 3555 3818 3948 4054 4156 4371 4380 4601 4677 4756 4989 5029 5185 5237 5344 5462 5511 5519 5532 5542 5578 5590 5643 5654 5855 6232 6333 6336 6462 6500 6504 6653 6720 6722 6768 7005 7038 7192 7296 7346 7427 7462 7465 7595 7619 7665 7694 7702 7833 7854 7872 8021 8066 8168 8185 8202 8228 8246 8283 8299 8319 8355 8393 8408 8509 8555 8594 8680 8811 8828 8890 8909 8950 8965 9040 9129 9156 9173 9217 9294 9342 9433 9517 9696 9715 9800 9831 9855 9858 9902

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.