The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Sthree Sakthi SS-474 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-474 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-474 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-474 on July 1:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SL 257441 (KOLLAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 257441

SB 257441

SC 257441

SD 257441

SE 257441

SF 257441

SG 257441

SH 257441

SJ 257441

SK 257441

SM 257441

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

SL 906050 (PUNALUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SH 409150 (ERNAKULAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0280 0432 0654 1065 1642 2671 2814 3070 4606 4690 5742 6050 6422 6440 7338 7400 7640 8020 9080 9983

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1980 1993 3686 5499 6025 8642

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0658 1383 1524 2150 2389 2579 3091 3111 3187 4118 4380 4398 4503 4886 5005 5416 5560 6214 6341 6564 7080 7311 7701 8255 8502 8889 9090 9510 9538 9666

7th Prize: Rs 500

0165 0283 0391 0429 0640 0931 0960 0978 0980 1089 1354 1501 1539 1543 1700 1776 1788 1855 1860 1924 2044 2208 2528 3390 3391 3526 3685 3842 4003 4024 4035 4229 4331 4378 4506 4563 4641 4724 4770 4881 4944 5048 5108 5563 5672 5703 6052 6155 6520 7061 7096 7161 7262 7291 7529 7596 7657 7660 7949 7990 8263 8322 8479 8534 8537 8693 8802 8918 8935 8975 9026 9071 9117 9517 9542 9885

8th Prize: Rs 200

0202 0300 0400 0458 0483 0501 0766 0797 0823 0875 0967 0971 1054 1135 1193 1405 1512 1564 1740 1840 1995 2116 2344 2402 2451 2731 2783 2844 2903 2920 2983 3002 3097 3228 3427 3503 3633 3670 3907 4110 4659 4725 4951 5212 5263 5345 5356 5395 5643 5753 5950 5967 6068 6075 6188 6202 6249 6251 6283 6291 6357 6383 6485 6587 6703 6736 6917 7243 7304 7388 7954 7989 8253 8487 8511 8568 8601 8650 8728 8775 8831 8845 9005 9074 9115 9165 9337 9424 9671 9680

9th Prize: Rs 100

0118 0120 0232 0312 0327 0520 0563 0646 0681 0692 0718 0755 0852 0958 1403 1553 1556 1596 1660 1721 1724 1792 1874 1915 1946 1965 2095 2174 2288 2331 2398 2555 2565 2623 2676 2678 2695 2797 2831 2874 3117 3135 3178 3212 3268 3491 3602 3605 3710 3809 3850 3891 3900 4016 4022 4101 4104 4149 4285 4387 4420 4440 4556 4584 4729 4856 4858 4868 4890 4996 5062 5065 5144 5246 5338 5496 5523 5567 5768 5872 5889 5966 6027 6047 6106 6123 6173 6190 6305 6323 6472 6502 6814 6847 6883 6916 7081 7087 7256 7343 7369 7374 7436 7516 7546 7558 7597 7605 7662 7694 7725 7794 7810 7822 7916 7980 8189 8221 8295 8296 8363 8379 8383 8416 8497 8508 8582 8682 8715 8731 8733 8788 8887 8902 9017 9047 9048 9174 9216 9225 9229 9230 9263 9384 9439 9552 9561 9596 9677 9893

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.