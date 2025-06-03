Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-470 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-470 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-470 on June 3:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SF 145650

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 145650

SB 145650

SC 145650

SD 145650

SE 145650

SG 145650

SH 145650

SJ 145650

SK 145650

SL 145650

SM 145650

2nd Prize: Rs 40 lakh

SG 205410

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

SB 838400

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) SA 345437

2) SB 256508

3) SC 516218

4) SD 842230

5) SE 750732

6) SF 824814

7) SG 555180

8) SH 474705

9) SJ 550120

10) SK 141085

11) SL 358882

12) SM 352499

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.