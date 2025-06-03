synopsis
The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Sthree Sakthi SS-470 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50.
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-470 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-470 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-470 on June 3:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
SF 145650
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
SA 145650
SB 145650
SC 145650
SD 145650
SE 145650
SG 145650
SH 145650
SJ 145650
SK 145650
SL 145650
SM 145650
2nd Prize: Rs 40 lakh
SG 205410
3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
SB 838400
4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
1) SA 345437
2) SB 256508
3) SC 516218
4) SD 842230
5) SE 750732
6) SF 824814
7) SG 555180
8) SH 474705
9) SJ 550120
10) SK 141085
11) SL 358882
12) SM 352499
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
TBA
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs100
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 50
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.