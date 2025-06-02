The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-5 lottery results. The draw took place at 3 p.m., with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-5: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-5 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Bhagyathara BT-5 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.