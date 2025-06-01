Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-5: Samrudhi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Samrudhi SM-5 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Samrudhi SM-4 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

(TBA)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

(TBA)

2nd Prize: Rs 75 lakh

(TBA)

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

(TBA)

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

(TBA)

5th Prize: Rs 5000

(TBA)

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

(TBA)

7th Prize: Rs 500

(TBA)

8th Prize: Rs 100

(TBA)

9th Prize: Rs 50

(TBA)

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.