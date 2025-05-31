synopsis
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Karunya KR 708 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm, with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 708: Karunya is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR 708 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR 708:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
KB 514655
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
KA 514655
KC 514655
KD 514655
KE 514655
KF 514655
KG 514655
KH 514655
KJ 514655
KK 514655
KL 514655
KM 514655
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
KC 729447
3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
KG 453025
4th Prize: Rs 15 lakh
1) KA 769557
2) KB 744847
3) KC 711738
4) KD 410396
5) KE 342918
6) KF 527783
7) KG 820126
8) KH 226905
9) KJ 279370
10) KK 650024
11) KL 523549
12) KM 275792
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
0396 0470 0478 0732 1650 2125 3250 4748 5069 5135 5956 6453 6835 6957 7385 8050 8840 9118
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 50
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.