Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 708: Karunya is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR 708 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR 708:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KB 514655

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

KA 514655

KC 514655

KD 514655

KE 514655

KF 514655

KG 514655

KH 514655

KJ 514655

KK 514655

KL 514655

KM 514655

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

KC 729447

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KG 453025

4th Prize: Rs 15 lakh

1) KA 769557

2) KB 744847

3) KC 711738

4) KD 410396

5) KE 342918

6) KF 527783

7) KG 820126

8) KH 226905

9) KJ 279370

10) KK 650024

11) KL 523549

12) KM 275792

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0396 0470 0478 0732 1650 2125 3250 4748 5069 5135 5956 6453 6835 6957 7385 8050 8840 9118

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.