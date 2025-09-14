Kerala's Samrudhi SM-20 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-20 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-20 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-20 on September 14:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MY 926709 (PAYYANNUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MN 926709

MO 926709

MP 926709

MR 926709

MS 926709

MT 926709

MU 926709

MV 926709

MW 926709

MX 926709

MZ 926709

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MZ 117520 (THAMARASSERY)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MW 576620 (MALAPPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0405 1084 1090 3023 3100 3342 3795 4216 5668 6185 6920 6983 7013 7399 8279 8549 8724 9189 9395 9977

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1211 2527 5325 8694 9417 9557

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0581 0662 1081 1150 1367 1434 1576 2076 2115 2175 2293 2295 2627 4061 4157 4728 5136 5355 5473 6191 6453 7009 7965 8304 8328 8904 9379 9550 9790 9794

7th Prize: Rs 500

0077 0097 0158 0284 0344 0457 0474 0531 0594 0614 0870 1223 1469 1708 1759 1953 2050 2150 2225 2306 2328 2571 2621 2645 2720 2778 2924 3062 3143 3590 3671 3700 3730 3794 3814 3847 4225 4296 4500 4641 4662 4677 4859 5036 5252 5386 5404 5622 5865 6029 6569 6710 6783 6828 6889 7098 7301 7310 7362 7548 7594 7711 7862 7996 8606 8671 8750 9006 9282 9316 9321 9402 9420 9458 9499 9688

8th Prize: Rs 100

0326 0374 0518 0578 0777 0864 0937 0983 1006 1040 1085 1132 1173 1326 1377 1443 1537 1553 1674 1775 1954 1955 2026 2190 2417 2535 2823 2882 3220 3471 3481 3727 3773 3969 4236 4245 4390 4487 4612 4663 4914 5052 5254 5274 5293 5317 5354 5513 5521 5813 5980 6124 6212 6260 6289 6445 6522 6652 6751 6757 6888 7074 7082 7223 7332 7452 7469 7624 7726 7734 7751 7761 7764 7771 7787 7882 7956 8323 8419 8546 8585 8706 8730 8874 9186 9226 9534 9566 9642 9761 9772 9862

9th Prize: Rs 50

0031 0122 0140 0160 0214 0285 0566 0646 0718 0737 0750 0845 0852 1073 1131 1174 1196 1199 1281 1517 1525 1727 1969 1996 2037 2116 2126 2138 2184 2195 2218 2220 2237 2315 2362 2368 2435 2441 2522 2531 2584 2604 2695 2797 2847 2940 3027 3110 3198 3497 3513 3549 3625 3679 3718 3941 3973 4031 4036 4076 4168 4434 4458 4481 4543 4621 4679 4808 4905 4991 5053 5140 5223 5304 5482 5515 5541 5549 5641 5675 5695 5704 5738 5960 6112 6240 6262 6313 6432 6465 6482 6636 6696 6707 6722 6744 6950 7150 7202 7210 7270 7437 7440 7598 7621 7647 7649 7715 7759 7803 7877 7878 8004 8010 8078 8089 8114 8236 8307 8351 8463 8478 8576 8583 8613 8623 8688 8711 8735 8766 8846 8900 8926 8936 9019 9047 9050 9082 9151 9177 9220 9261 9408 9434 9473 9687 9815 9832 9844 9890

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.