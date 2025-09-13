The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-723 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Kerala Lottery Results are published in the Government Gazette.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-723 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-723 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-722 on September 6:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KX 939961 (PALAKKAD)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 939961

KO 939961

KP 939961

KR 939961

KS 939961

KT 939961

KU 939961

KV 939961

KW 939961

KY 939961

KZ 939961

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KS 515515 (PUNALUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KS 156746 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0874 1020 1621 1804 2053 2562 2801 2975 3118 6082 6462 7708 7779 7909 8466 8511 9499 9721 9803 9867

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0836 2769 3031 3079 4657 9757

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0180 0351 0552 1399 2581 2679 2813 2997 3128 3138 3228 3254 3259 4249 5181 5188 5217 5219 5356 5691 7188 7400 8690 8873 9105 9117 9330 9563 9652 9827

7th Prize: Rs 500

0080 0086 0216 0280 0326 0328 0802 0906 0954 1441 1671 1689 1717 1918 2165 2306 2316 2456 2579 2781 3449 3518 3567 4085 4272 4358 4401 4517 4544 4673 4724 4726 4813 4952 5591 5710 5929 6052 6214 6261 6298 6407 6472 6557 6600 6614 6838 6942 7007 7216 7413 7549 7711 7897 7915 7944 7989 8098 8355 8513 8538 8589 8617 8760 9085 9110 9145 9204 9226 9434 9582 9698

8th Prize: Rs 200

0347 0392 0615 0693 0754 0899 0934 0981 1321 1381 1681 1848 1854 1924 1974 2066 2319 2345 2421 2526 2548 2832 2872 2934 2998 3245 3413 3454 3510 3534 3597 3740 3835 3884 3891 4022 4091 4237 4328 4502 4610 4820 4832 5056 5106 5142 5148 5156 5172 5175 5176 5220 5316 5584 5694 5769 5872 5956 5977 5991 6061 6184 6436 6549 6590 6606 6653 7000 7303 7382 7505 7521 7588 7777 7824 8383 8386 8492 8715 8726 8752 8820 8921 8980 9118 9326 9382 9394 9796 9853 9877 9989

9th Prize: Rs 100

8683 6957 6483 1788 3166 6199 2855 1960 2003 4697 1830 4957 6033 7843 3637 4157 4238 9276 8645 8499 6840 5262 7628 2496 1652 7685 7302 7313 8517 6416 1882 2181 9131 2728 7372 5813 4878 4964 6995 4388 0045 9442 0482 0599 5741 2692 4524 6137 3002 5821 0090 8374 6416 1615 7038 9111 1373 5781 1254 8997 9510 4174 8225 3608 3325 2921 0785 6562 8404 8954 0240 1300 9855 4441 2577 4459 7159 7280 9052 8441 8054 2583 3740 0497 3743 5703 7660 6930 2964…

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.