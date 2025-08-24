Kerala's Samrudhi SM-17 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-17 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-17 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-17 on August 24:

Live Draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes to see latest results.

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MG 708923 (PUNALUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MA 708923

MB 708923

MC 708923

MD 708923

ME 708923

MF 708923

MH 708923

MJ 708923

MK 708923

ML 708923

MM 708923

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MG 306923 (ADOOR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MB 824716 (IDUKKI)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0240 0708 1026 1348 1413 2005 2411 2442 2577 2916 3366 3641 3698 3881 4197 4534 6297 9028 9076 9110

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0262 3623 4200 8299 9502 9992

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0459 0463 0808 1245 1519 1573 1777 1781 1847 1891 2357 2367 2845 2976 3315 3511 3900 4121 4810 5315 5358 6655 6682 7217 8646 8824 9322 9396 9488 9690

7th Prize: Rs 500

0330 0362 0493 0495 0727 0753 0829 0912 0988 1247 1329 1591 1894 2067 2088 2151 2404 2423 2492 2601 2617 2681 2722 3022 3029 3119 3137 3409 3766 3921 4059 4065 4144 4260 4357 4586 4590 4850 5022 5413 5497 5569 5921 5926 6050 6533 6650 7064 7117 7186 7258 7389 7394 7515 7551 7703 7932 8024 8069 8165 8363 8498 8554 8569 8656 8756 8771 8892 9091 9125 9248 9389 9599 9724 9861 9959

8th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.