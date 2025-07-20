Kerala's Samrudhi SM-12 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-12 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-12 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-12 on July 20:



1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MR 184440

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MX 376272

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MT 770687

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0292 0331 0661 0759 1048 1253 1508 1966 2529 3350 3502 4079 4390 4624 6111 6709 6875 8073 8226 9054

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

3042 3129 4497 7760 9035 9154

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0085 0491 0667 0771 0792 1071 1196 1647 1718 2725 2811 3110 4962 5114 5356 5501 5623 6569 6882 6901 6903 7270 7295 8281 8493 8641 9001 9190 9263 9547

7th Prize: Rs 500

6924 4069 3301 0364 5001 7977 6789 8745 4311 2850 7813 5110 1108 8871 6994 2504 0700 7241 9926 5424 6118 2876 5469 6985 1252 6523 2475 2944 1446 6196 7458 9152 4301 9521 3933 0357 5841 4569 0983 4954 9591 4886 1511 9264 1412 1819 6721 1568 8434 9093 5965 5549 1959 4098 9271 1220 0603 4086 9311 4787 4850 4209 8041 3536 8182 7252 4015 8418 5805 8661 3839 9364 7628 4116 7539...

8th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.