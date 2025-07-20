Currently, 17 people remain in isolation in Palakkad. Across the state, 30 individuals are under highest risk surveillance, while 97 are categorized under the high-risk group.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated on Saturday that case of Nipah Virus in the state were under control. "Everything is orderly, under control. There is nothing to worry about. As per the scientific protocol, we are ensuring that everything is being done," she said. A total of 648 individuals are currently on the Nipah virus contact list across various districts in Kerala, according to Health Minister Veena George. Among them, 110 are from Malappuram, 421 from Palakkad, 115 from Kozhikode, and one each from Ernakulam and Thrissur.



In Malappuram, 13 people are under treatment in isolation, and so far, 97 samples from the district have returned negative. Twenty-one individuals from Malappuram and 12 from Palakkad have been removed from the contact list after completing their isolation period. Currently, 17 people remain in isolation in Palakkad. Across the state, 30 individuals are under highest risk surveillance, while 97 are categorized under the high-risk group.

Rahul Gandhi Urges Action in Death of 13-Year-Old

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urged the Kerala government to immediately undertake a public audit of all school infrastructure and "fix responsibility" for this tragedy.



In a post on X, Rahul said, “Six years ago, I had written to the Chief Minister of Kerala urging a comprehensive infrastructure audit of schools, after the 'heartbreaking' death of a young girl due to a snakebite inside her classroom. It pains me deeply that another precious life - 13-year-old Mithun Manu - has been lost to electrocution from a sagging power line within a school compound in Kollam.” He also urged the Kerala Government to immediately undertake a time-bound public audit and upgrade all school infrastructure in the state, and to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.



"No parent should have to endure such an unimaginable loss. Every child has the right to a safe learning environment," the Congress MP said. Meanwhile, opposition political parties organised a protest in Kerala's Kollam on Friday, seeking justice for the family. Kerala Minister K Krishnankutty told reporters on Thursday," Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation. Further action will be taken after receiving the report. It is not yet clear who is at fault. Two agencies are conducting the investigation. The report is expected by this afternoon. Both the Chief Electrical Inspector and KSEB are carrying out separate inquiries."



ABVP members also held a protest march towards the Secretariat in Thiruvanathapuram a day earlier.