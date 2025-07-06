Kerala's Samrudhi SM-10 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-10 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-10 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-10 on July 6:
Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
MW 501046
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
MN 501046
MO 501046
MP 501046
MR 501046
MS 501046
MT 501046
MU 501046
MV 501046
MX 501046
MY 501046
MZ 501046
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
MR 594475
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
MY 692189
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0012 0875 1027 1385 2216 2425 3573 4234 5058 5423 5885 6189 6340 6638 6778 6934 7502 7925 8454 8637
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
0391 1081 2063 4573 6511 9552
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0218 0609 0653 0913 1297 1796 1929 1934 2170 3744 3972 4008 4212 4269 5055 5616 5790 6817 6819 7169 7393 7812 8014 8146 8308 8366 8904 9081 9358 9933
7th Prize: Rs 500
5971 9909 4004 1350 7200 5870 9973 1947 5065 4630 7018 5333 7435 8640 0937 3471 5740 ...
8th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 50
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.