Kerala's Samrudhi SM-10 lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 50. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Samrudhi SM-10 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Samrudhi SM-10 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Samrudhi lottery is "SM." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Samrudhi SM-10 on July 6:



1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

MW 501046

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

MN 501046

MO 501046

MP 501046

MR 501046

MS 501046

MT 501046

MU 501046

MV 501046

MX 501046

MY 501046

MZ 501046

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

MR 594475

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

MY 692189

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0012 0875 1027 1385 2216 2425 3573 4234 5058 5423 5885 6189 6340 6638 6778 6934 7502 7925 8454 8637

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0391 1081 2063 4573 6511 9552

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0218 0609 0653 0913 1297 1796 1929 1934 2170 3744 3972 4008 4212 4269 5055 5616 5790 6817 6819 7169 7393 7812 8014 8146 8308 8366 8904 9081 9358 9933

7th Prize: Rs 500

5971 9909 4004 1350 7200 5870 9973 1947 5065 4630 7018 5333 7435 8640 0937 3471 5740 ...

8th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 50

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.