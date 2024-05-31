Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31, 2024: The NIRMAL NR lottery is one of seven lucky draws done each week whose lottery draw occurs every Friday at 3 p.m.  Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-382 May 31, 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 382: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (May 31) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-382 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-382 lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

     

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-382 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 16000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury anr

    Over 16,000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury

    Kerala: Ex-CRPF soldier Vishwambharan from Alappuzha wins Vishu Bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore anr

    Kerala: Ex-CRPF soldier from Alappuzha wins Vishu Bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore

    Kerala: Woman gives birth inside KSRTC bus, rushed to hospital in Thrissur (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Woman gives birth inside KSRTC bus, rushed to hospital in Thrissur (WATCH)

    Kerala: 7 struck by lightning at Kozhikode South Beach; one in ICU anr

    Kerala: 7 struck by lightning at Kozhikode South Beach; one in ICU

    Kerala Bar bribery row: Youth Congress stages protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister MB Rajesh anr

    Kerala bar bribery row: Youth Congress stages protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister MB Rajesh

    Recent Stories

    Gold Rate on May 31st: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city ATG

    Gold Rate on May 31st: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details

    Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, time, where to watch in India & more osf

    Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, time, where to watch in India & more

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma hopes for quick acclimatisation of NY pitch ahead mega tournament snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma hopes for quick acclimatisation of NY pitch ahead mega tournament

    Over 16000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury anr

    Over 16,000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon