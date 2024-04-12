Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-375: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm today.

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 375: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (April 12) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-375 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-375 lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-375 prize breakup:

    1st prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala: Decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj to be dismantled at Azhikkal port in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj to be dismantled at Azhikkal port in Kannur

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad anr

    Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rains in 2 districts of the state today

    Kerala: Gas tanker overturns in Kottarakkara; driver injured rkn

    Kerala: Gas tanker overturns in Kottarakkara; driver injured

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more

    IPL 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's hug after MI's win over RCB breaks internet; video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's hug after MI's win over RCB breaks internet; video surfaces (WATCH)

    UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration gcw

    UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration

    Bengaluru: Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover allegedly after consuming drugs vkp

    Bengaluru: Man jumps to death from Nayandahalli flyover allegedly after consuming drugs

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon