Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-371 March 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-371: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm today.

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-371 March 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 371: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Mar 15) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-371 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-371 lottery will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-371 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro expands its services to more routes; Check rkn

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro expands its services to more routes; Check

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested rkn

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode Medical College faces shortage of medicines due to financial crisis

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction RBA

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on South campaign blitz in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on South campaign blitz in Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu today

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon