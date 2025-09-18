Kerala Karunya Plus KN-590 lottery draw takes place on September 4 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-590 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-590 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here are The Results for Karunya Plus KN-589 on September 11:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PU 735716 (PUNALUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PN 735716

PO 735716

PP 735716

PR 735716

PS 735716

PT 735716

PV 735716

PW 735716

PX 735716

PY 735716

PZ 735716

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PU 961804 (KOTTAYAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PU 192891 (KOTTAYAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0534 0762 1352 1744 3426 4120 4713 5095 5112 5307 5680 6523 6887 7033 7104 8092 8131 8391 9430 9928

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1828 2830 3594 9368 9442 9666

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0420 0574 0712 0751 0935 0957 1377 1433 1649 1859 1976 2033 2691 3707 3912 3924 4219 5026 5045 5327 5500 5629 5850 6128 6647 7169 7299 7843 8412 8903

7th Prize: Rs 500

0113 0117 0317 0525 0593 0612 0716 0803 1116 1238 1270 1426 1500 1622 1739 2097 2514 2542 2784 2802 2946 2962 2973 3115 3252 3290 3293 3528 3580 3761 3807 3906 4005 4017 4203 4328 4387 4541 4591 4916 4917 5009 5113 5729 5864 5907 6033 6595 6753 6942 6985 7016 7235 7382 7575 7645 7662 7706 7884 8176 8185 8216 8445 8490 8502 8506 8801 8920 8939 8995 9480 9512 9607 9726 9865 9979

8th Prize: Rs 200

0040 0079 0091 0275 0302 0461 0506 0589 0603 0684 0696 0807 0835 0858 1006 1020 1024 1315 1483 1643 1742 1834 1844 1892 2105 2185 2438 2440 2579 2632 2903 2947 3357 3705 3933 4023 4211 4241 4254 4708 4754 4798 4809 4889 4983 5001 5052 5398 5642 5765 5774 6015 6016 6090 6292 6654 6786 6826 6839 6846 6897 6921 7021 7062 7117 7254 7510 7622 7747 7800 7842 7850 7981 7984 8183 8765 8845 8964 9009 9118 9253 9352 9523 9564

9th Prize: Rs 100

8827 6566 4678 5101 1961 8273 4712 4344 6650 7807 5780 8324 7430 5354 1971 3008 9750 9453 8000 5630 8320 1297 2139 1586 9014 6403 2076 0876 1320 5891 7384 2119 0896 1150 1756 4221 4225 4656 3317 6814 1199 2154 9296 0086 6075 1445 8117 3080 6888 8181 8719 2810 9165 2866 2405 8083 3227 1254 4349 3240 3813 2791 2475 2994 2357 9605 4486 4222 8226 4322 7454 2630 5179 1044 1791 0174 0049 5806 1655 1822 6613 8553 5925 7134 4067 9373 8055

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.