Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-481 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-481 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-481 on August 12:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SP 470148 (PATTAMBI)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SN 470148

SO 470148

SR 470148

SS 470148

ST 470148

SU 470148

SV 470148

SW 470148

SX 470148

SY 470148

SZ 470148

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

ST 823246 (ERNAKULAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

SN 817719 (MALAPPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0588 1093 1308 1425 1806 3816 4086 5122 5240 5598 5957 6611 7656 7796 7909 8490 8562 9244 9736 9940

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0071 4339 5235 6225 9066 9435

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0238 0510 1238 1859 2558 3238 3522 3552 3588 3626 4428 5315 5516 5525 5545 5671 5931 6451 6657 6854 7021 7262 7577 7726 8466 8689 8888 9478 9528 9737

7th Prize: Rs 500

0082 0219 0332 0793 1217 1245 1312 1335 1484 1541 1630 1796 1939 2067 2235 2501 2575 2579 2650 2715 2752 2938 3269 3514 3662 3747 3834 3870 3907 3984 4142 4767 4809 4827 4846 4937 4954 5015 5087 5152 5188 5196 5595 6159 6212 6239 6267 6418 6627 6906 7174 7181 7475 7565 7576 7747 7850 7960 7985 8066 8185 8377 8740 8764 8792 8926 9264 9369 9431 9456 9715 9730 9776 9803 9833 9860

8th Prize: Rs 200

0115 0492 0577 0777 0780 0864 0870 1029 1111 1336 1481 1510 1600 1677 1683 1908 2047 2086 2231 2329 2389 2504 2743 3123 3212 3334 3595 3616 3884 3893 3962 4010 4140 4164 4281 4488 4575 4835 4950 4967 5023 5064 5112 5395 5499 5844 6026 6036 6054 6264 6432 6494 6513 6862 6961 7011 7207 7279 7284 7448 7710 7830 7937 7968 8013 8157 8301 8322 8328 8461 8508 8581 8703 8868 8919 8943 8993 8994 9024 9198 9267 9296 9320 9582 9657 9658 9664 9802 9890 9990

9th Prize: Rs 100

0027 0119 0324 0404 0468 0506 0532 0589 0600 0627 0636 0663 0692 0697 0713 0778 0799 0872 0876 0985 0997 1002 1164 1165 1244 1292 1295 1341 1405 1460 1574 1623 1651 1676 1718 1720 1921 2082 2091 2132 2229 2276 2551 2737 2822 2874 3016 3230 3257 3301 3483 3534 3738 3770 3806 3821 3961 3992 4006 4224 4261 4365 4463 4594 4614 4690 4705 4781 4982 5034 5073 5183 5289 5351 5444 5501 5589 5592 5654 5700 5803 5867 5881 5909 5964 5986 6013 6030 6057 6167 6292 6294 6348 6392 6516 6527 6620 6649 6729 6851 6855 6929 6976 7023 7084 7166 7195 7287 7383 7460 7572 7574 7627 7738 7853 7931 8014 8071 8187 8241 8378 8410 8416 8434 8539 8549 8626 8627 8678 8805 8860 8913 9274 9277 9304 9339 9348 9380 9400 9440 9527 9546 9638 9706 9804 9894 9901 9943 9994 9998

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.