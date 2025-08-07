Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 lottery draw took place on August 7 at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 200. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-584 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-584 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-584 on August 7:

Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PO 612922

PP 612922

PR 612922

PS 612922

PT 612922

PU 612922

PV 612922

PW 612922

PX 612922

PY 612922

PZ 612922

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

PT 633404 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

PV 560902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0082 2085 3111 3204 3970 5320 5497 5736 6022 6085 6131 6133 6289 6511 6779 7315 7577 7791 8138 8996

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0119 1008 2056 6326 6896 8174

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0901 0934 1022 1129 1343 1969 2716 2857 3066 3190 3261 3505 4424 4506 4923 5150 5838 6147 6351 6502 6928 7181 7736 7800 7834 8011 8034 8370 9410 9750

7th Prize: Rs 500

0032 0051 0227 0577 0888 1055 1139 1455 1772 1982 2094 2122 2130 2170 2803 2993 3142 3484 3507 3515 3523 3782 3972 4056 4059 4166 4309 4327 4418 4467 4619 4918 5116 5130 5228 5663 5707 5755 5774 5877 5967 6016 6157 6408 6586 6596 6716 6761 6772 6976 6991 7111 7130 7624 7681 7727 7836 7929 7948 7998 8078 8126 8196 8206 8726 9000 9035 9049 9212 9346 9362 9497 9588 9695 9983 9986

8th Prize: Rs 200

0283 0491 0495 0602 0677 0699 0778 0909 1016 1029 1094 1385 1420 1664 1676 1713 1837 1849 2008 2015 2077 2283 2311 2384 2393 2460 2468 2619 2638 2640 2652 2844 3413 3509 3737 3920 4078 4195 4209 4267 4322 4346 4592 4716 4817 4843 4942 4964 5114 5277 5491 5499 5621 5708 5827 5862 5870 5959 6028 6143 6172 6254 6944 7147 7193 7289 7290 7443 7581 7622 7783 7812 8400 8433 8683 8719 8838 9215 9328 9371 9413 9460 9685 9808

9th Prize: Rs 200

0073 0162 0317 0441 0482 0556 0616 0742 0757 0781 0797 0871 0960 1116 1134 1223 1425 1438 1494 1566 1603 1624 1640 1741 1809 1872 1977 2164 2180 2200 2219 2239 2268 2313 2344 2454 2518 2520 2573 2678 2682 2725 2816 2864 2924 3020 3087 3099 3187 3214 3287 3359 3537 3698 3753 3885 3893 3941 3991 4064 4067 4088 4220 4350 4482 4493 4509 4521 4614 4842 4963 4966 4999 5018 5027 5122 5133 5200 5215 5262 5326 5345 5348 5420 5439 5470 5533 5564 5591 5780 5867 5912 5945 5986 6126 6316 6379 6404 6458 6501 6639 6646 6690 6729 6782 6789 6795 6849 6868 6905 6910 6984 7195 7226 7236 7300 7398 7401 7483 7487 7512 7513 7546 7585 7612 7708 7765 7768 7778 8117 8247 8407 8442 8615 8713 8760 8801 8855 8892 9025 9135 9150 9153 9169 9229 9261 9289 9385 9507 9567 9661 9674 9795 9900 9981 9997

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.