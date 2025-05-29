The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya Plus KN-574 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-574 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN-574 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-574 on May 29:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

PN 318249 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

PO 318249

PP 318249

PR 318249

PS 318249

PT 318249

PU 318249

PV 318249

PW 318249

PX 318249

PY 318249

PZ 318249

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

PT 322515 (PATTAMBI)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

1) PN 115402

2) PO 489132

3) PP 584319

4) PR 347080

5) PS 317701

6) PT 102847

7) PU 145340

8) PV 382740

9) PW 863110

10) PX 253157

11) PY 793467

12) PZ 257828

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0030 0851 0916 4662 5748 5847 6391 6930 7217 7257 7945 8267 8390 8599 8625 8706 9168 9502

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0763 1214 1261 1513 1634 1841 1984 2233 2568 2651 2725 2773 3190 3777 3903 4023 4258 4611 6654 7150 7609 8185 8572 8646 8666 8986 9154 9217 9525 9527

6th Prize: Rs 500

0096 0137 0141 0657 0692 0709 0710 0841 0847 0935 1070 1135 1211 1225 1408 1432 1493 1556 1589 1591 1696 1741 1766 1849 1985 2117 2200 2213 2477 2505 2839 3038 3078 3166 3236 3574 3591 3629 3667 3709 3746 3870 4014 4124 4139 4595 4612 4659 4994 5019 5077 5079 5195 5274 5314 5371 5623 5737 5794 5855 5967 6095 6229 6275 6278 6280 6347 6441 6447 6732 6759 6827 6988 7138 7147 7166 7233 7410 7462 7645 7686 7809 7931 8126 8467 8491 8516 8846 8856 8859 8869 8954 8991 9223 9310 9514 9570 9790 9860 9879 9895 9944

7th Prize: Rs 100

0028 0071 0258 0295 0303 0312 0328 0341 0450 0453 0595 0670 0790 0910 1020 1044 1102 1109 1151 1163 1191 1212 1304 1306 1393 1403 1456 1463 1465 1466 1527 1541 1595 1692 1832 1877 1920 1936 1947 2015 2069 2073 2138 2163 2223 2242 2295 2303 2374 2398 2469 2471 2493 2548 2638 2712 2804 2847 2884 2896 2947 2969 3002 3033 3056 3106 3143 3209 3336 3351 3359 3431 3445 3453 3499 3581 3640 3666 3695 3744 3828 3834 3954 3971 4128 4147 4301 4320 4322 4331 4361 4423 4480 4524 4598 4680 4683 4801 4815 4824 4854 4903 4928 4976 5008 5108 5187 5213 5281 5307 5327 5384 5396 5453 5464 5539 5563 5607 5621 5676 5733 5789 5823 5828 5938 5978 6027 6132 6218 6298 6344 6351 6398 6415 6422 6424 6425 6455 6478 6483 6607 6631 6764 7007 7048 7111 7146 7182 7273 7278 7298 7305 7309 7320 7332 7347 7365 7397 7493 7518 7527 7563 7598 7707 7718 7744 7767 7779 7842 7891 7915 7925 7964 8101 8178 8192 8224 8327 8331 8338 8410 8515 8661 8784 8797 8840 8849 8877 8894 9009 9064 9098 9113 9128 9131 9147 9159 9237 9304 9305 9326 9355 9358 9384 9478 9505 9601 9638 9658 9764 9837 9876 9891 9972 9980 9990

8th Prize: Rs 50

0047 0099 0122 0148 0167 0181 0226 0318 0354 0360 0410 0415 0419 0421 0497 0571 0574 0582 0601 0643 0652 0698 0738 0792 0801 0930 0957 1016 1089 1105 1183 1210 1235 1266 1280 1291 1357 1382 1446 1490 1500 1570 1635 1717 1781 1785 1874 1897 1910 2022 2089 2106 2160 2220 2245 2290 2311 2500 2513 2533 2551 2561 2713 2734 2741 2753 2760 2761 2840 2871 2913 2944 2975 3077 3255 3402 3408 3422 3476 3485 3514 3578 3609 3652 3668 3760 3788 3916 3993 4050 4053 4056 4059 4102 4130 4164 4175 4278 4280 4315 4366 4381 4398 4441 4488 4508 4528 4535 4657 4725 4762 4794 4907 5031 5109 5143 5173 5232 5292 5293 5337 5397 5398 5411 5467 5518 5542 5666 5695 5716 5743 5784 5857 5925 6002 6016 6028 6037 6054 6094 6146 6153 6259 6286 6342 6357 6394 6500 6520 6556 6610 6624 6630 6681 6692 6721 6876 6911 6925 6928 6947 7119 7191 7221 7251 7351 7363 7382 7412 7433 7466 7504 7538 7548 7557 7665 7684 7700 7741 7785 7827 7884 7902 7961 7995 8004 8044 8064 8073 8090 8113 8118 8138 8147 8158 8250 8392 8446 8463 8476 8496 8534 8541 8543 8555 8590 8607 8617 8632 8709 8725 8820 8836 8858 8901 8934 9027 9135 9160 9184 9274 9290 9398 9404 9409 9415 9453 9470 9489 9552 9596 9678 9734 9741 9786 9825 9848 9850 9853 9905

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.