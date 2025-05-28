The first prize is ₹12 crore, followed by ₹1 crore (second), ₹10 lakhs (third), and other prizes ranging from ₹5 lakhs to ₹300.

Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-103 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Vishu Bumper BR-103 lottery takes place at 2 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Vishu Bumper lottery is "BR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Vishu Bumper BR.103 on May 28:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

VD 204266 (Kozhikkode)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

VA 204266 VB 204266 VC 204266 VE 204266 VG 204266

2nd prize: Rs 1 crore

VA 699731 VB 207068 VC 263289 VD 277650 VE 758876 VG 203046

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

VA 223942 VB 207548 VC 518987 VD 682300 VE 825451 VG 273186

4th Prize: Rs 5 Lakhs

VA 178873 VB 838177 VC 595067 VD 795879 VE 395927 VG 436026

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0158 0799 0875 0879 0914 1195 1712 2015 2631 2765 3223 3281 3371 3695 4063 4080 4224 4555 4619 4646 4700 5471 5890 6021 6100 6572 7145 7458 7635 7797 8585 8712 9434 9641 9898 9993

6th Prize: Rs 2,000

0265 0424 0663 1372 1428 1448 1841 2626 2750 3027 3435 4213 4414 4452 4531 4898 5922 6564 6597 6765 7007 7185 7246 7511 7628 7657 7948 8233 8381 8500 8571 8740 9426 9491 9693 9757

7th Prize: Rs 1,000

0252 0270 0367 0508 0593 0800 0905 1045 1211 1378 1613 1827 1852 1950 2087 2100 2425 2464 2860 3118 3185 3327 3448 3876 3982 4108 4234 4326 4477 4640 5076 5140 5330 5636 6137 6788 6886 7000 7099 7148 8094 8121 8607 8808 8985 9207 9291 9444 9599 9648 9720 9751 9841 9978

8th Prize: Rs 500

0052 8795 7517 2630 9647 0263 0089 5957 3750 7400 4923 9162 4936 0440 8421 8662 7089 4047 1099 9393 9538 4615 5185 0024 7434 0986 9928 0172 8701 8275 7071 7540 4744 7461 8704 8594 5821 7893 3170 2508 1825 4259 6377 0112 0378 7747 0132 6878 6640 4829 7798 7794 9996 0737 1707 0769 5818 6169 3541 0290 5549 3907 0306 2846 0123 0708 2703 3499 2171 6964 8003 3456 4357 8945 5316 3129 7267 3951 8934 8918 7391 1956 7334 8778 5015 4250 8612 2285 7024 3359 8917 4180 0225 4858 7562 6275 5246 8101 9020 7067 7340 6624 5064 4238 9956 6320 2550 8078 2633 6411 2906 4545 0636 5797 7405 4651 1754 4049 2386 0605 9424 5341 5860 9570 5309 9400 8522 1 259 7605 8305 9486 5795 9136 1551 6335 7509 2672 6440 3155 5489 2504 2728 4044 8841 4488 5775 4812 5099 0522 7634 9016 0728 8801 4038 1062 6321 1108 7279 7442 1472 0179 2231 7610 4405 4604 9031 0260 3857 4303 2695 2568 1440 7597 8609 5431 4473 3387 1021 0860 5184 1463 3044 0332 8206 8889 5900 4870 8804 1260 8530 5841 9852 4756 6945 2547 8928 7079 1725 7677 4293 1622 4232 3014 0229 6714 5419 3071 7490 3228 5118 3357 7342 6707 0881 4625 8702 2902 1310 1927 9492 3075 9337 9736 1604 5585 2968 7663 4317 6180 6619 3560 8037 4521 6938 7661 0993 0782 3240 5116 1788 1128 2118 1366 1007 2303 6795 5081 3706 6009 6540 5621 3622 8665 1667 4361 4267 3094 3673 6120 5239 4011 0959 9371 2605...

9th Prize: Rs 300

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.