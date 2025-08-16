The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-718 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-719 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-719 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery. Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-718 on August 16:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KZ 445643 (KASARAGOD)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 445643

KO 445643

KP 445643

KR 445643

KS 445643

KT 445643

KU 445643

KV 445643

KW 445643

KX 445643

KY 445643

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KU 786025 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KW 820794 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0106 0107 1394 1841 2038 2519 2735 2900 3335 3462 6030 6471 7012 7103 7334 7684 7875 8048 8270 9574

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0585 4651 5391 8025 9044 9641

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0033 1088 1753 1815 1899 2447 2684 3430 3600 3832 4064 4245 4313 4337 4579 5259 5370 5771 5935 6433 7136 7229 7515 7803 7990 8409 8443 9222 9762 9995

7th Prize: Rs 500

0011 0161 0291 0397 0580 0611 0620 0640 1094 1163 1434 1438 1540 1604 1612 1730 2259 2334 2538 2643 2800 2989 3552 3570 3822 3825 3860 3984 4079 4420 4478 4607 4627 4866 4940 5269 5462 5582 5617 5647 5670 5683 6018 6022 6265 6378 6444 6574 6711 6847 7014 7037 7046 7437 7681 7724 7810 7818 7872 7929 8041 8448 8852 8950 9001 9055 9061 9174 9211 9234 9277 9367 9734 9834 9905 9928

8th Prize: Rs 200

0002 0050 0063 0085 0180 0221 0537 0666 0844 1018 1115 1140 1192 1739 1757 1873 1942 1980 2066 2080 2178 2581 2660 2826 3002 3092 3224 3285 3337 3371 3458 3476 3496 3648 3866 3969 4014 4034 4183 4310 4364 4448 4606 4655 4872 4995 5044 5076 5098 5196 5268 5334 5367 5413 5420 5482 5664 5757 6142 6227 6382 6404 6494 6749 7022 7190 7246 7263 7468 7566 7703 7716 7775 7796 7882 8106 8305 8316 8560 8579 8616 8628 8673 8678 8797 8807 8841 9183 9296 9480 9634 9790

9th Prize: Rs 100

0035 0091 0233 0594 0756 0902 0934 0952 1157 1170 1248 1255 1274 1458 1621 1648 1659 1718 1941 2075 2120 2129 2204 2220 2279 2313 2361 2587 2613 2715 2920 3066 3116 3205 3361 3436 3489 3755 3807 3840 3906 3965 4005 4069 4136 4149 4168 4354 4370 4416 4554 4583 4634 4658 4758 4823 4947 5050 5096 5134 5212 5279 5440 5487 5500 5529 5584 5753 5816 5836 5859 5922 6049 6128 6147 6151 6209 6275 6310 6594 6621 6733 6806 6850 6879 6883 6914 6926 6928 6941 6955 7069 7105 7230 7265 7323 7341 7351 7354 7382 7387 7401 7410 7460 7545 7601 7777 7795 7869 7930 8028 8050 8081 8124 8125 8210 8364 8380 8597 8662 8725 8829 8846 8893 8944 8947 9062 9063 9092 9113 9215 9271 9339 9372 9374 9394 9424 9503 9518 9604 9675 9809 9873 9952

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.