A young student's hilarious ostrich impression at a school fancy dress competition went viral. The child, dressed in a full ostrich costume, waddled onto the stage and even laid a balloon "egg," delighting the audience.

A young student’s hilarious ‘Ostrich’ act at a school event caught the internet’s attention. This kid dressed as an ostrich and performed the animal in front of a large crowd during a fancy dress competition hosted by All Saints Public School in Adoor. Everyone was taken aback and delighted by the child's humorous entrance into the stage, and they couldn't help but smile at their amazing performance.

The child waddled onto the stage wearing a striking ostrich costume, complete with a big beak, fluttering wings, and oversized legs, in a video that went viral on Instagram. The ostrich also used a balloon to lay a "egg" during the act, which caused the crowd to erupt in shouts and laughs.

Watch Viral Video

The youngster seemed to have trouble seeing because of the big outfit, which further fanned the audience's excitement. A teacher helped the child off the stage after their amazing performance. What particularly impressed the audience was how well the child performed the ostrich up to that point, entertaining them in the process.

The popular account "kailash_mannady" also posted the video's behind-the-scenes footage online, exposing the child's face in the outfit. In addition to entertaining the audience, the extra footage demonstrated how the child's ostrich performance made the instructor grin. One of them burst out laughing in the rear when the youngster utilised the balloon as a "egg" shell.

The video has received over 28 million views, over 7 lakh likes, and a plethora of humorous comments on Instagram since it was uploaded. Many people praised the video, calling it one of the greatest fancy dress performances in recent memory.