The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-718 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-718 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-718 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-718 on August 9:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KM 842294

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KA 842294

KB 842294

KC 842294

KD 842294

KE 842294

KF 842294

KG 842294

KH 842294

KJ 842294

KK 842294

KL 842294

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KA 571960

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KF 943438

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0022 0025 0292 0716 0762 0884 1692 2237 2480 2493 3899 4334 4589 6561 6673 7783 8259 9356 9663 9927

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0279 2173 3193 3419 3866 8830

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0066 0069 1265 2030 2136 2608 3283 3521 3792 3837 4157 4308 4999 5290 5477 5700 5791 6004 6305 6863 7126 7191 7203 7282 7550 7767 8420 9060 9399 9958

7th Prize: Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

