The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya KR-714 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 100. Winners have a 30-day window to claim prizes. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Karunya Lottery Results KR-714 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-714 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-714 on July 12:

Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KD 378007 (ERNAKULAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KA 378007

KB 378007

KC 378007

KE 378007

KF 378007

KG 378007

KH 378007

KJ 378007

KK 378007

KL 378007

KM 378007

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KK 277770 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KJ 419210 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0741 0857 3562 4365 5431 5927 6914 7203 7299 7448 7710 7819 8346 8923 8944 9177 9289 9594 9608 9846

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0582 2619 3165 3926 7399 9200

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0135 0268 0563 0739 0848 1009 1041 1085 1521 1986 2061 2495 3185 3299 3395 4209 4294 4328 4368 4573 4721 5589 5962 6821 7917 7940 8698 8712 9542 9749

7th Prize: Rs 500

0160 0470 0535 0560 0960 1486 1562 1774 1840 2099 2217 2318 2450 2465 2552 2556 2562 2706 2786 3018 3047 3120 3198 3320 3440 3563 3731 3882 4406 4468 4990 5161 5221 5372 5376 5403 5501 5548 5614 5680 5708 5762 5805 6112 6160 6266 6429 6460 6563 6670 6924 6930 7219 7324 7392 7678 7679 7695 7718 8036 8241 8480 8577 8585 8639 8696 8746 8859 8867 9205 9408 9478 9499 9529 9626 9788

8th Prize: Rs 200

0454 7418 4179 8929 7346 5712 4746 9839 7308 1965 4538 3742 5796 7599 7737 8092 1416...

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.