Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted parole to a convict sentenced for life so as to help him get married. Justice PV Kunjikrishnan, invoked extraordinary powers, to deliver the verdict. The jail authorities had initially denied parole citing that prison rules don't provide for emergency leave even for a convict's own wedding.

Quoting renowned American poet Maya Angelou, the Court said, "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." Justice Kunjikrishnan said that he was looking at the case from the point of the girl, who sticked to her decision of marriage despite knowing that the convict was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment.

The court exercised its extraordinary jurisdiction and granted 15 days of parole. The convict's marriage was fixed before his conviction, and the woman insisted on proceeding with the marriage even after he was jailed. The wedding is scheduled for Sunday, July 13. The convict must return to jail before 4 pm on July 26. “Let the girl be happy, this court extends all its blessings to her,” the Justice added.