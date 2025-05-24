The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Karunya KR 707 lottery results. The draw will take place at 3 pm, with prizes ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 1 crore. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 707: Karunya is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR 707 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya KR 707 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore



(To be announced)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

(To be announced)

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh



(To be announced)



3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

(To be announced)

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

(To be announced)

5th prize: Rs 5,000

(To be announced)

6th prize: Rs 1,000

(To be announced)

7th prize: Rs 500

(To be announced)

8th prize: Rs 100

(To be announced)

9th prize: Rs 50

(To be announced)

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.