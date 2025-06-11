Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings.
Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-5: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-5 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the Dhanalekshmi DL-5 prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
DC 182932
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
DA 182932
DB 182932
DD 182932
DE 182932
DF 182932
DG 182932
DH 182932
DJ 182932
DK 182932
DL 182932
DM 182932
2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh
DC 539549
3rd Prize: Rs 20 lakh
DD 239214
4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
0091 0986 1364 2372 3799 4675 4856 6379 6698 7101 7838 7944 8152 8287 8388 8617 8842 9351 9658 9852
5th Prize: Rs 5000
1868 2920 3040 4797 5023 5848
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0174 1242 1314 1334 2109 2166 2373 2444 2589 2626 2907 4763 5357 5360 5443 5667 5724 6094 6624 6816 7006 7572 7604 7856 8270 8345 8355 9215 9434 9477
7th Prize: Rs 500
7717 9336 0083 0054 3284 3503 6729 7357 3270 1667 7766 3630 3208 0268 7576 0290 8050 6139 0675 0740 0342 8440 3919 2536 6891 5775 4525 7206 6009 3089 3447 6619 1304 8227 9984...
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 50
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.