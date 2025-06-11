Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-5: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-5 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Dhanalekshmi DL-5 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DC 182932

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DA 182932

DB 182932

DD 182932

DE 182932

DF 182932

DG 182932

DH 182932

DJ 182932

DK 182932

DL 182932

DM 182932

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

DC 539549

3rd Prize: Rs 20 lakh

DD 239214

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

0091 0986 1364 2372 3799 4675 4856 6379 6698 7101 7838 7944 8152 8287 8388 8617 8842 9351 9658 9852

5th Prize: Rs 5000

1868 2920 3040 4797 5023 5848

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0174 1242 1314 1334 2109 2166 2373 2444 2589 2626 2907 4763 5357 5360 5443 5667 5724 6094 6624 6816 7006 7572 7604 7856 8270 8345 8355 9215 9434 9477

7th Prize: Rs 500

7717 9336 0083 0054 3284 3503 6729 7357 3270 1667 7766 3630 3208 0268 7576 0290 8050 6139 0675 0740 0342 8440 3919 2536 6891 5775 4525 7206 6009 3089 3447 6619 1304 8227 9984...

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

9th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.