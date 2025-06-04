Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-4 : Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-4 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Dhanalekshmi DL-4 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DP 103715

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

Result awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

DW 477338

3rd Prize: Rs 20 lakh

DP 761562

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) DN 535296

2) DO 600072

3) DP 790218

4) DR 774726

5) DS 305838

6) DT 336811

7) DU 258068

8) DV 721042

9) DW 240752

10) DX 376025

11) DY 298776

12) DZ 256862

5th Prize: Rs 5000

8223 6239 5604 0981 1075 4956 1334 3067 5062 8197 5426 6214 2038 3359 4651 6392 4125…

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result awaited

9th Prize: Rs 50

Result awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.