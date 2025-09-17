The Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-18 draw took place at 3 PM. The first prize is a whopping Rs 1 crore, with other prizes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 30 lakh. Winners have 30 days to claim their prize.

Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-18: Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-18 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Here are the results of Dhanalekshmi DL-18:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

DS 195753 (MALAPPURAM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

DN 195753

DO 195753

DP 195753

DR 195753

DT 195753

DU 195753

DV 195753

DW 195753

DX 195753

DY 195753

DZ 195753

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

DV 256044 (ERNAKULAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

DU 807077 (PATTAMBI)

For numbers ending with:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0346 0466 1001 1459 2014 2525 2672 3203 3224 3320 3420 3630 4087 4384 4472 4822 4952 7327 7441 8980

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

1618 2091 3064 4081 4396 9405

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0143 0191 0553 0695 0701 1562 2120 2769 2832 3282 4117 4162 4211 4980 5515 6057 6144 6275 6604 6655 6829 7096 7546 7598 7614 8147 8330 9132 9201 9761

7th Prize: Rs 500

0048 0188 0298 0345 0456 0583 0705 0805 0899 1047 1191 1636 1683 1796 1798 2116 2326 2383 2506 2587 2904 3210 3222 3319 3384 3864 4225 4275 4373 4447 4533 4559 4930 4949 4977 5095 5177 5197 5236 5245 5264 5452 5633 5955 6095 6129 6551 6822 6862 6946 7138 7154 7155 7172 7304 7400 7528 7569 7618 7752 7804 7989 7992 8008 8054 8143 8344 8646 9041 9068 9171 9598 9713 9751 9970 9977

8th Prize: Rs 200

0023 0177 0238 0247 0614 0743 0780 0934 1008 1054 1254 1303 1433 1563 1650 1686 1695 1696 1926 2085 2320 2420 2487 2560 2568 2622 2658 2728 2752 2828 2914 2931 3005 3065 3134 3161 3243 3308 3327 3504 3523 4001 4010 4079 4144 4218 4686 4888 4899 4912 5055 5553 5559 5709 5742 5876 5920 6226 6241 6415 6514 6554 6658 6733 6904 7128 7318 7330 7479 7547 7550 7756 7783 7909 8066 8220 8431 8526 8527 8722 8729 8732 8744 8855 8923 9032 9038 9191 9232 9235 9464 9606 9649 9675 9812 9966

9th Prize: Rs 100

0004 0017 0388 0679 0768 0787 0894 0939 0979 1003 1040 1122 1188 1242 1255 1279 1294 1534 1643 1759 1887 1931 1932 2119 2190 2218 2276 2392 2467 2475 2514 2575 2663 2684 2813 2932 3023 3051 3127 3139 3186 3228 3303 3381 3401 3413 3588 3598 3675 3686 3764 3808 3911 4049 4176 4271 4437 4446 4560 4724 4790 5058 5069 5102 5157 5173 5211 5267 5279 5371 5493 5503 5511 5523 5722 5820 5825 5833 5837 5849 5901 5928 5979 6000 6017 6254 6328 6347 6446 6533 6582 6662 6810 6892 6902 6929 7034 7109 7118 7131 7134 7224 7225 7268 7344 7379 7442 7529 7611 7638 7685 7806 7842 8090 8097 8115 8168 8417 8467 8519 8530 8535 8628 8703 8841 8878 9004 9136 9155 9403 9526 9634 9701 9759 9833 9835 9974 9988

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.