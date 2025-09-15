The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-20 on September 15:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BV 325688 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 325688

BO 325688

BP 325688

BR 325688

BS 325688

BT 325688

BU 325688

BW 325688

BX 325688

BY 325688

BZ 325688

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BR 921436 (THRISSUR)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BT 253598 (MALAPPURAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0822 1681 1759 2204 2451 3525 4325 4830 4888 5000 5734 5808 5816 6089 6515 6757 6872 7193 9355 9886

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2964 3212 4641 9311 9425 9938

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0197 0231 0259 0306 0937 1047 1290 1482 1960 2211 2268 2874 2997 4387 4882 5121 5709 7003 7278 7502 7530 7627 7935 7994 7997 8055 8207 8211 9346 9381

7th Prize: Rs 500

0001 0174 0239 0254 0419 0716 0778 0904 1053 1092 1557 1722 1796 1992 2117 2130 2328 2384 2491 2575 2662 2702 2753 2800 2958 3114 4175 4366 4430 4797 4952 4989 5024 5175 5375 5728 5750 5890 5952 6124 6400 6408 6647 6706 6754 6837 6897 7132 7424 7542 7754 7978 8032 8034 8298 8300 8387 8565 8601 8624 8661 8860 8863 8973 9071 9159 9228 9391 9492 9548 9556 9659 9689 9846 9918 9950

8th Prize: Rs 200

0030 0226 0434 0469 0581 0628 0691 0913 1063 1168 1185 1238 1346 1520 1657 1883 2115 2388 2394 2669 2701 2722 2818 2859 2976 3021 3134 3243 3276 3394 3466 3667 3676 3690 3709 3754 3790 3811 3843 3927 3981 4006 4141 4531 4614 4656 4692 4812 4822 4877 5032 5070 5221 5371 5382 5759 5766 5871 5975 5978 6105 6178 6188 6374 6683 6829 6878 6885 6906 6994 7223 7296 7385 7650 7664 7818 7854 8154 8161 8218 8287 8408 8464 8646 9190 9203 9251 9271 9315 9448 9577 9603 9815 9903

9th Prize: Rs 100

0062 0071 0085 0153 0293 0310 0432 0497 0506 0530 0741 0749 0770 0779 0965 0989 1014 1098 1104 1123 1144 1150 1215 1225 1245 1305 1317 1379 1449 1490 1682 1733 1742 1758 1765 1768 1790 1810 1849 1888 1896 1917 1937 2063 2157 2267 2271 2280 2298 2423 2468 2493 2599 2871 2891 2912 3083 3130 3133 3172 3249 3459 3551 3649 3762 3848 3867 3906 4086 4179 4337 4359 4411 4505 4602 4646 4704 4857 5021 5050 5089 5097 5124 5265 5289 5454 5464 5554 5683 5702 5819 6029 6097 6126 6194 6203 6277 6354 6389 6473 6777 6870 6893 6941 7063 7272 7359 7387 7390 7496 7599 7840 7915 7968 8010 8013 8114 8131 8302 8324 8364 8503 8600 8765 8785 8874 8875 8880 9022 9075 9110 9234 9280 9525 9573 9583 9584 9672 9731 9734 9748 9750 9755 9869

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.