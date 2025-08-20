An 11-year-old child from Chelari, Malappuram, has been diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis and is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College.

Malappuram: Health authorities have confirmed yet another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis in the district. The latest case involves an 11-year-old child from Chelari, who tested positive after a fluid examination conducted at Kozhikode Medical College. The child is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Previous Fatality and Ongoing Monitoring

This comes at a time when the region is still reeling from the recent death of a fourth-grade student in Kozhikode due to the same rare brain infection. The boy’s younger brother, aged seven, has also been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College after developing a fever. Though his test results came back negative, doctors are keeping him under close observation until his fever subsides.

Two Patients in Critical Condition

Meanwhile, two other patients battling the disease remain in critical condition. A three-month-old baby continues to be on ventilator support, while a 49-year-old man from Annassery shows no change in his condition, according to hospital sources.

In light of these developments, the health department has issued strict instructions to local governing bodies to chlorinate all water bodies in order to prevent further spread of the infection.