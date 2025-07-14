The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-11 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-11 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-11 on July 14:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BE 220046 (KANNUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 220046

BB 220046

BC 220046

BD 220046

BF 220046

BG 220046

BH 220046

BJ 220046

BK 220046

BL 220046

BM 220046

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BJ 736517 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BH 140382 (ATTINGAL)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

1114 1319 1625 1778 2137 4149 4382 4459 5474 5811 6249 7215 7544 7771 8182 8200 8704 8805 9743 9972

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

2453 3208 4421 4632 4973 5338

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0242 0367 0406 0497 0513 1211 1485 1901 2344 3076 3402 3511 3621 4154 4172 4755 5558 5652 5884 5981 6590 6602 6885 7001 7420 7863 8252 8520 8546 9764

7th Prize: Rs 500

0023 0235 0295 0450 0536 0705 1006 1030 1312 1657 1800 1832 1847 2006 2094 2138 2147 2372 2404 2617 2663 2801 2904 3117 3493 3570 3947 4041 4249 4309 4394 4552 4625 4909 5003 5089 5170 5375 5436 5759 5873 6166 6230 6332 6377 6383 6494 6498 6689 6828 6916 6964 7028 7130 7152 7435 7761 7919 7923 8091 8105 8193 8230 8417 8608 8728 8749 8943 9019 9120 9178 9456 9493 9571 9611 9974

8th Prize: Rs 200

0059 0138 0290 0703 1008 1057 1186 1364 1371 1413 1525 1626 1829 1918 1978 2418 2437 2850 2981 3058 3149 3237 3257 3280 3469 3477 3749 3765 3860 3870 3901 3999 4091 4442 4498 4528 4657 4664 4695 4711 4798 4929 4941 5028 5209 5273 5413 5524 5700 6001 6068 6079 6131 6132 6439 6519 6606 6676 6751 7049 7083 7105 7155 7247 7258 7431 7469 7707 7757 7837 7946 7967 8023 8083 8205 8454 8467 8811 8861 8867 8910 8932 8951 9048 9243 9359 9393 9424 9466 9661 9664 9758 9778 9953

9th Prize: Rs 100

0471 7807 5391 4556 1611 1123 1785 3747 8828 5112 8712 8120 9403 1743 8760 6371 2726 1058 7705 6137 6367 9039 0248 2127 8855 3465 2007 7918 3590 4932 5691 0123 3688 3353 0994 7064 3152 9063 7563 7296 3790 7820 7897 4220 6840 9313 2320 8376 0222 6420 7359 1472 2654 0414 2927 3544 0408 3275 6142 1400 6777 3776 0459 2072 8108 3037 0672 3297 3513 1692 0689 2325 0888 5027 8459 3824 8105 8003 8322 8615 1135 2588 3549 9426 1562 7228 3430…

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.