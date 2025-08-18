The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-16 lottery results. The draw takes place at 3 pm. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days. Results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-16: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-16 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-16 on August 18:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BV 219851 (KANNUR)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BN 219851

BO 219851

BP 219851

BR 219851

BS 219851

BT 219851

BU 219851

BW 219851

BX 219851

BY 219851

BZ 219851

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BV 769240 (NEYYATTINKARA)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BV 107697 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0520 0898 1832 1890 2009 3416 4390 4820 5366 5551 6165 6583 7471 7506 7899 7952 9197 9258 9651 9747

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

3295 4061 6929 7431 8024 8075

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0021 0218 0245 0466 0871 1002 1172 1344 1955 1959 2908 3113 3626 3686 3820 4372 4404 4517 4963 5005 5548 5823 6394 6676 6692 7208 8740 9928 9964 9995

7th Prize: Rs 500

0016 0027 0442 0449 0536 0654 0657 0840 0967 1256 1701 1722 1856 2057 2063 2279 2499 2531 2619 2697 2703 2794 2857 3153 3234 3430 3548 3619 3657 3798 3937 4037 4564 5098 5105 5164 5268 5275 5291 5385 5606 6018 6150 6363 6399 6411 6643 6673 6789 6794 6828 6859 6908 7124 7636 7664 7701 7768 7770 7776 7897 7982 8147 8345 8489 8654 8697 8826 8895 9073 9213 9245 9458 9511 9591 9771

8th Prize: Rs 200

0137 0142 0316 0380 0556 0580 0605 0669 0753 1389 1404 1443 1470 1521 1724 1779 1798 2066 2074 2298 2304 2444 2501 2653 2998 3071 3212 3276 3420 3568 3616 3734 3802 3900 3957 4112 4214 4249 4280 4356 4548 4637 4724 4794 4862 4923 5036 5062 5554 5594 5611 5624 5758 5905 5921 5992 6022 6262 6336 6358 6370 6475 6602 6772 6810 6862 6878 6884 6965 7677 7735 7759 7779 8038 8071 8255 8498 8512 8522 8525 8632 8646 8924 8952 9027 9240 9334 9392 9624 9672 9749 9831 9853 9981

9th Prize: Rs 100

0039 0249 0310 0326 0408 0551 0558 0706 0739 0774 0922 0932 0996 1147 1206 1307 1323 1342 1357 1655 1713 1746 1794 1870 1917 1983 2045 2055 2099 2177 2200 2317 2420 2508 2678 2911 3031 3051 3068 3126 3176 3514 3529 3565 3584 3620 3676 3692 3694 3800 3843 3995 4003 4120 4175 4189 4276 4318 4324 4393 4399 4469 4551 4638 4661 4687 4746 4748 4784 5002 5155 5284 5365 5471 5482 5509 5533 5583 5913 6035 6074 6086 6087 6230 6376 6405 6413 6431 6521 6534 6589 6687 6696 6758 6906 6961 6987 7004 7030 7162 7203 7273 7340 7434 7502 7503 7514 7613 7661 7715 7783 7799 7821 7889 7908 7979 8108 8245 8318 8466 8551 8690 8712 8732 8806 8885 8925 8935 8938 8960 8993 9039 9098 9297 9300 9377 9540 9565 9569 9619 9675 9713 9714 9954

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.