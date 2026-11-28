The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries announced the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Lucky Saturday result today at 8 PM IST. Ticket holders can win the grand Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize alongside lower tier cash awards.

Rs 1 Crore — that is the life-changing jackpot waiting for one lucky ticket holder tonight. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lottery declared official results for the Dear Lucky Saturday weekly draw on Saturday at 8 PM IST. Eager buyers across participating regions spent the evening checking their printed tickets against the official winning list as soon as publication began.

Prize Categories and Jackpot Structure

8 PM marks the exact moment officials release the primary jackpot number. The first-prize winner takes home the full Rs 1 Crore reward, while players matching the winning ticket series bag a Rs 1,000 consolation prize. Other prize tiers hand out substantial cash as well — second prize carries Rs 9,000, third prize offers Rs 500 or Rs 450, fourth prize awards Rs 250, and fifth prize pays Rs 120.

How to Verify Winning Ticket Numbers

Speed matters when verifying winning numbers. Ticket holders must check their printed ticket numbers against the official gazette list that the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries issues or through verified state media portals. Comparing both the alpha-numeric draw code and ticket serial number remains mandatory before starting any formal claim process.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Winnings

30 days — that is the strict deadline players get to claim any cash reward.

State lottery rules enforce this 30-day timeline starting on the day of the draw announcement. Winners must present undamaged physical tickets and valid government ID proof to collect their money before time runs out. Unclaimed prizes beyond this 30-day window face automatic forfeiture under established state lottery regulations.