The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 lottery results for September 26, 2026, have been announced in Thiruvananthapuram. Featuring a massive Rs 30 crore first prize, all 90 lakh tickets priced at Rs 500 were sold out.

The Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 lottery result for Saturday, September 26, 2026, has been published following the much-awaited bumper draw in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery carries a massive Rs 30 crore first prize, making it one of the biggest draws in the Kerala State Lotteries calendar this year.

The BR-111 Thiruvonam Bumper draw was scheduled to be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The bumper lottery ticket was priced at Rs 500, with tickets issued across 10 series — TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK and TL. The Kerala Lottery Department had printed 90 lakh tickets for the draw, and reports said the entire stock was sold ahead of the draw.

Kerala Lottery Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 30,00,00,000 – TL360615

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 360615

2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TA300530, TA957486, TB439962, TB642974, TC810428, TC952340, TD279706, TD305900, TE328611, TE970611, TG355002, TG805847, TH192282, TH902375, TJ150990, TJ978616, TK375661, TK976006, TL792519, TL888018

3rd Prize: Rs 25,00,000 – TA190509, TA398143, TB342811, TB884286, TC429837, TC790518, TD391100, TD539041, TE574804, TE683330, TG132958, TG971190, TH190728, TH838226, TJ484920, TJ857456, TK117233, TK540538, TL214267, TL340163

4th Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TA369775, TB558547, TC278059, TD905827, TE594498, TG136478, TH410444, TJ308307, TK757590, TL206074

5th Prize: Rs 2,00,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

The winner of the first prize will receive Rs 30 crore, subject to applicable rules and deductions. The prize is common across the eligible ticket series.

Also Read: Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 Lottery Result Today (September 26): Rs 30 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

The second prize is Rs 1 crore, with 20 prizes available. The third-prize category offers Rs 25 lakh, while other major prizes include Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. There are also several lower-tier prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. The consolation prize is Rs 5 lakh for eligible tickets carrying the first-prize number in the remaining series.

Lottery ticket holders should carefully check their complete ticket number and series against the published result. Winners are advised to verify the numbers with the official Kerala State Lotteries result or Gazette before making a prize claim. The department has also advised ticket holders to rely on authorised sources for verification.

The Thiruvonam Bumper BR-111 draw has attracted considerable attention this year because of its Rs 30 crore jackpot and strong ticket sales across Kerala.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 25/09/2026: Suvarna Keralam SK-71 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner