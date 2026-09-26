A POCSO court in Kunnamkulam sentenced a 33-year-old chess master to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the convict, Rameshan. Out of this, Rs 1 lakh will go to the survivor.

Thrissur: A chess master received a 35-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and a Rs 1,20,000 fine for raping a 14-year-old girl. He lured the minor with a false marriage promise while hiding his first marriage. The Kunnamkulam POCSO court ordered that Rs 1 lakh from the fine amount must go to the survivor. Judge S. Sudheesh Kumar handed down the sentence to the 33-year-old convict, Rameshan. He hails from Meechodaveedu in Mandalamkunnu, Kinardesam, under Punnayurkulam limits.

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The shocking incident took place in November 2024. The 14-year-old girl had joined a local club to learn chess. The accused tricked her by claiming he was an unmarried orphan. He then raped her after promising to marry her once she turned 18. Later, he picked her up in a vehicle while she was on her way to school and drove towards Kunnamkulam. The girl called her class teacher and lied that a relative had visited, so she would be late. The teacher grew suspicious and immediately alerted her parents. The parents then arranged a counseling session for the child, which finally exposed the brutal abuse.

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Civil Police Officer Roshini from the Vadakkekad police station recorded the survivor's statement and registered the FIR. Former Vadakkekad Police Inspectors Anand and Satheesh led the investigation and filed the charge sheet. Special Public Prosecutor Adv. K.S. Binoy represented the prosecution in the Kunnamkulam POCSO court. Senior Civil Police Officer Minimol coordinated the prosecution proceedings.