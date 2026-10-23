Police have arrested the baby's parents, Shijin and his wife Anjana, natives of Vayalkkara in Kuttikattoor, in connection with the infant's death. The couple is accused in the case, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

Kozhikode: The death of a four-month-old baby in Peruvayal Kuttikattoor has been confirmed as a murder, with police finding that the infant was allegedly beaten to death by the father while he was in an intoxicated state. Both parents have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Shijin and his wife Anjana, natives of Vayalkkara in Kuttikattoor, Kozhikode. According to the police investigation, the incident took place on October 1 last year, when the infant was just four months old.

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The case came under scrutiny after the baby's death raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding the incident. During the investigation, the police found that the child had allegedly been assaulted by the father, who was reportedly drunk at the time. The findings led investigators to treat the death as a murder rather than an accidental incident. The police subsequently arrested Shijin for allegedly beating the infant to death. His wife, Anjana, was also arrested for allegedly attempting to cover up the crime. Investigators suspect that the mother concealed information about the incident, leading to her arrest in connection with the case.

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The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation into the death of the infant. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged role played by both parents. The case has once again drawn attention to violence against children and the vulnerability of infants, who depend entirely on adults for their safety and protection. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow as the investigation progresses.