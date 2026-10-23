A 68-year-old woman named Lathika lost her two-and-a-half sovereign gold chain last Monday. She was walking back from the Kottuvallikavu temple when a man on a scooter stopped her to ask for directions and snatched her chain.

Kochi: The Varapuzha police have arrested a man for snatching an elderly woman's gold chain. The accused is 45-year-old Umesh. He originally belongs to Cheranalloor Puthuvalsthalam but currently lives in a rented house in the Alangad Karingathuruth area.

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This incident happened last Monday morning. A 68-year-old woman named Lathika was walking to her daughter's house after visiting the Kottuvallikavu temple. Umesh approached her on a scooter. He stopped near her, pretended to ask for directions, and suddenly snatched her two-and-a-half sovereign gold chain before speeding away.

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The snatching took place in a deserted area. A scared Lathika reached her daughter's house, but her daughter had already left for work. She then travelled to her own house in Palluruthy. She informed a close relative about the incident. Later that night, they went to the Varapuzha police station and filed a formal complaint.

The Varapuzha police quickly registered a case and started their investigation. They checked local CCTV footage and tracked habitual offenders who were recently released from jail for similar snatching cases. This strategy led them straight to Umesh. The police team arrested him from the Cheranalloor area.

The police officers revealed that Umesh is a serial offender. He already has snatching cases registered against him at the Hill Palace, Kalady, Mulanthuruthy, Paravur, and Elamakkara police stations. During questioning, Umesh confessed to the police that he committed the theft to fund his gambling addiction.

The police successfully recovered the stolen gold chain. Umesh had pledged the chain at a financial institution in Paravur for Rs 1.5 lakh. The investigation team included Varapuzha SHO Sunekh James, Sub-Inspectors Vandana Krishnan and Devaraj, along with Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jenish and Ajayakumar. The police have produced the accused in court.