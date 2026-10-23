Pettah police arrested a 29-year-old man for selling drugs near Chacka ITI in Trivandrum. The cops seized 1.266 kg of ganja, MDMA, and a smartphone from him. The arrest happened after a secret tip-off led to a sudden house raid.

Thiruvananthapuram: Pettah police arrested a young man for selling ganja and MDMA near the Chacka ITI area. The cops caught 29-year-old Achu Shan from his house at Oliyathuvilakam, right next to Chacka ITI. The police team seized 1.266 kg of ganja from him. They also found MDMA carefully wrapped inside a 100-rupee note. Along with the drugs, the cops recovered a weighing scale and a smartphone that he used for his daily drug deals.

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The police got a secret tip-off about regular drug sales happening in this neighborhood for the past few days. They launched a quick investigation and raided his house, which led to his arrest. The cops are now planning to track down his regular customers to dig deeper into this drug network. City Police Commissioner Dr Arul R B Krishna supervised the entire operation. ACP Sajimon led the special Toofan squad, while Pettah SHO Sandeep and his team carried out the actual raid. The police produced the accused in court, and the magistrate sent him to remand.

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