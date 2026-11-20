The Kerala State Lottery Dept has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-78 draw (which took place on Friday 20th November 2026). The winning numbers are in and the first prize is Rs 1 crore.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-78 draw (which took place on Friday 20th November 2026). The winning numbers are in and the first prize is Rs 1 crore.

The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram) at 3pm. There are a number of prize categories so there are quite a few ways in which a ticket holder can win cash.

1st prize is Rs 1 crore, 2nd prize is Rs 30 lakh and 3rd prize is Rs 5 lakh. There's also a consolation prize for any eligible tickets from the other series which match the 1st prize winning number.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-78 Result Today, November 20: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-78 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

How do you claim your Kerala lottery prize money?

Winners must cross check their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette notification prior to making a claim. The original winning ticket and valid ID documents must be produced within the stipulated claim period.

For prizes in excess of Rs 5,000 the winner has to go to an authorised bank or the Kerala State Lottery office with the requisite documents. Prizes below that amount can be claimed through authorised lottery agents as per the rules.

Lottery winners must ensure that their tickets are kept safe and that all claims are made in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 19/11/2026: Karunya Plus KN-650 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner