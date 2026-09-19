The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya KR-769 draw held on September 19, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-769 draw on Saturday, September 19. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are many other monetary incentives. The draw has thousands of players waiting across the state.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The grand prize of the Karunya KR-769 draw is ₹1 crore. Fans who bought tickets for the draw can now find out if their numbers have been drawn in the official result.

The winning numbers are listed below:

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-769 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 – KP 524700

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 – All series with number 524700

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 – KS 127632

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 – KS 536896

4th Prize: ₹5,000 – 0682, 1026, 2521, 3113, 3524, 3696, 4144, 4921, 6194, 7026, 7223, 7422, 7806, 8205, 8243, 8319, 9169, 9462, 9482

5th Prize: ₹2,000 – 1038, 1274, 2086, 2407, 3219, 9608

6th Prize: ₹1,000 – 0582, 0657, 0796, 1535, 2396, 3348, 3580, 3810, 3863, 4345, 4804, 5562, 5676, 5784, 6116, 6617, 6711, 6898, 7089, 8038, 8232, 8974, 9073, 9974, 9980

7th Prize: ₹500 – 2151, 2486, 2500, 2518, 2580, 2710, 2802, 2932, 3436, 3556, 3588, 3647, 3654, 3670, 3739, 3742, 3825, 3891, 4092, 4384, 4619, 4729, 4756, 4955, 5112, 5173, 5397, 5501, 5754, 5971, 6078, 6142, 6248, 6635, 6688, 6809, 6950, 7038, 7042, 7128, 7625, 7776, 7855, 8150, 8368, 8730, 9155, 9194, 9311, 9400, 9441, 9502, 9713, 9798, 9874

8th Prize: ₹200 –

9th Prize: ₹100 –

What Winners Need To Do

Those who win a prize must preserve their original lottery ticket and submit it along with valid identity proof and the required documents at the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Before submitting the ticket, winners should make sure that the ticket details match the official result.

Where To Check Kerala Lottery SK-70 Results

Players can verify the Suvarna Keralam SK-70 result through the following official and authorised sources:

Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

Officially published lottery results

Licensed Kerala lottery dealers

It is important to cross-check the ticket number with the official result before beginning the prize-claim process.

Also Read: Kerala Lotteries Results 19-09-2026 Karunya KR-769 Lottery Result: Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support or promote gambling.)