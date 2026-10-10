The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-771 draw held on October 10, featuring a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants can check their ticket numbers against the official winning list on the department website.

The wait is over for Kerala lottery ticket holders as the results of the Karunya KR-771 draw for October 10 are announced. Those who bought tickets for Saturday’s draw can now check their numbers against the official results to see if they have won a prize.

The draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it a closely watched event for lottery players across the state. Several other prizes are also up for grabs, giving ticket holders more than one reason to check the winning list carefully.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-771 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – KY383414

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 383414

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – KW848084

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – KV573582

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0114, 2334, 2521, 2882, 3311, 4591, 4894, 5874, 6426, 6502, 6558, 7743, 8092, 8374, 8512, 8604, 8997, 9356, 9578

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0410, 0516, 1879, 3029, 6122, 6306

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result

If you have a Karunya KR-771 ticket, keep it handy while checking the results. Compare the number printed on your ticket with the official winning list, paying attention to the series and every digit.

The results can be checked through the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s official website. Winners should verify their numbers against the official result notification before making any decisions about claiming a prize.

Keep the original ticket safe if you win. The ticket and other required documents must be presented according to the department’s claim rules. Check the official guidelines for the applicable deadline and procedure.

Official results: https://www.lotteryagent.kerala.gov.in/result/public/

The winning numbers can be added to this report once the official list is available. Ticket holders are advised to rely on the published results rather than unverified lists circulating on social media.