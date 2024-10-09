Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR-99 Results Today, October 09 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 25 crore?

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR 99: This year's much-awaited Thiruvonam Bumper lottery results will be declared today (Oct 9) at 2 pm. Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE updates.

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper BR 99 Results October 09 2024 winning ticket prize money 1st prize is Rs 25 crore anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram; Who will be the lucky winner of the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery? In just a few hours, the fortunate individual who will win the grand prize of Rs 25 crore of Onam Bumper BR 99 will be revealed. The draw is scheduled for 2 pm. This year's exciting prizes include the first prize of Rs 25 crore and a second prize of Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. 

    Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will oversee the draw at 2 PM to select the first prize-winning ticket, while MLA V.K. Prasanth will draw the second prize-winning ticket. As of 4 PM on Tuesday, a total of 71,35,938 Thiruvonam Bumper lottery tickets had been sold. Palakkad led with 13,02,680 tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 9,46,260, and Thrissur with 8,61,000 tickets.

    The third prize is Rs 50 lakh (for 20 people, with two winners from each series). The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with 10 winners from each series. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 9 people.

    Check prize structure of Onam Bumper BR-99:

    1st Prize: Rs 25 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    9th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    Each week, a total of 108 lakh tickets were put on sale. The Thiruvonam Bumper presents an opportunity to win India's largest single-ticket prize, with an incredible Rs 25 crore for the top winner.

    Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will also unveil the Pooja Bumper Lottery tickets at 1:30 PM at Gorky Bhavan. The Pooja Bumper offers a grand first prize of Rs 12 crore, with tickets priced at Rs 300 each. The draw for this lottery is scheduled for December 4.
     

    Latest Videos
