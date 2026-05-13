The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL-52 weekly draw held on May 13, 2026. The top prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number DN 645381. The second prize was Rs 30 lakh, with third-place winners receiving Rs 5 lakh each.

The Kerala State Lottery Department on Wednesday announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-52 lottery draw held on May 13, 2026, with lakhs of participants waiting to find out if they had won the top prize of Rs 1 crore. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision.

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Dhanalekshmi DL-52 First Prize Winner

The first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number:

DN 645381

Second Prize Winner

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh went to ticket number:

DP 328914

Third Prize Winners

The third prize of Rs 5 lakh each was awarded to the following ticket numbers:

• DO 184522

• DR 774291

• DX 290114

Apart from the top rewards, the lottery department also announced several consolation and lower-tier prizes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100 across multiple ticket series.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Jackpot Alert! SS 519 Results Declared, Check Your Ticket; Did You Win Rs 1 Crore? (May 12, 2026)

The Dhanalekshmi lottery remains one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery schemes. Tickets for the draw were sold under the series DN, DO, DP, DR, DS, DT, DU, DV, DW, DX, DY and DZ.

Officials reminded participants to cross-check their ticket numbers carefully with the officially published gazette results before initiating prize claims. Winners have also been advised to keep their original tickets safe and avoid damage or tampering, as prize money can only be claimed with valid original tickets.

According to Kerala Lottery rules, prizes above a specified amount require identity proof, PAN card details and bank account information for verification. Applicable taxes will be deducted before prize disbursal. Winners must submit claims within 90 days from the date of the draw.

Kerala’s state-run lottery system continues to witness huge participation because of its transparent process and large cash rewards. The government conducts multiple weekly lottery draws, including Karunya, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya and Dhanalekshmi, attracting lakhs of buyers across the state every week.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-19 September 24 2025: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE