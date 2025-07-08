Kerala's Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, highlights the urgent need to resolve the ongoing conflict between the Governor and the state government over Kerala University.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA, VD Satheesan, on Tuesday said that the issue of Kerala University should be settled immediately as the Governor and the state government have been fighting each other for a long time.



Speaking to ANI, Satheesan claimed that out of 13 universities in Kerala, there are no vice-chancellors in 12.



"The governor and the government have been fighting each other for a long time. So, the higher education field is entirely in a vulnerable situation. There are thirteen universities in Kerala. Out of thirteen universities, there are no vice-chancellors in twelve universities. The appointment process of vice-chancellors is a complicated process, but unfortunately, the Raj Bhavan and the government are not cooperating in the interest of the higher education of students," he said.



"We have protested against the governor because the Raj Bhavan should not be used for political as well as religious purposes; that was our demand... The syndicate appointed a new registrar... They are all doing illegal things. The victims are the students, so the issue should be settled immediately," the Congress MLA said.



Earlier today, Kerala police detained Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists protesting against Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the premises of Kerala University.



The students entered the premises of Kerala University as they protested against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, alleging the 'saffronisation' of universities.

Row over 'Bharat Mata' and suspension of VC

The row began when SFI opposed the use of a picture of 'Bharat Mata' in an event at Kerala University.



The protestors were also agitated regarding the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. On July 2, the Governor appointed Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, as the Vice Chancellor-in-Charge of the University of Kerala.

Spy allegation against Jyoti Malhotra

Further, speaking on the revelation by an RTI report that Kerala invited 'spy' Jyoti Malhotra as a state tourism influencer, VD Satheesan said that they will not accused the government on this as Jyoti was only a vlogger at that time.



"That lady came here as the vlogger for the publicity purpose of the tourism department. At that time, she was a vlogger only; she was not a spy. After that, national agencies found that she was a spy; then, how can we accuse the government or the tourism department?... We don't accuse the government of these types of matters," he said. (ANI)

