    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kerala on August 5 due to low-pressure systems over the region. As a result, a yellow alert has been sounded in six districts.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state on Monday (Aug 05). A low-pressure system is present over the northern coast of Kerala to the southern coast of Gujarat, and a severe low-pressure system is over northeastern Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh. Another low-pressure system is over southwestern Rajasthan and Pakistan. As a result, there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala today. 

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    Meanwhile, district administrations have declared holidays for schools operating as relief camps. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts today. 

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves of 1.9 to 2.5 meters along the Kerala coast until 11:30 pm tomorrow, and a high tide warning has been issued. Fishermen and people in coastal areas are advised to exercise extreme caution. Due to the possibility of rough seas, people in vulnerable areas are advised to move to safer locations as directed by authorities. Fishing boats and vessels should be secured in harbours. 

    Thrissur District Collector:

    Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian has declared a holiday for educational institutions in the district functioning as relief camps until the camps are closed. The Tahsildars should inform the District Education Officer about the closure of the camps. After completing the necessary cleaning activities in coordination with the local self-government institutions, the District Education Officer should take steps to reopen the schools and resume their functioning.

    Holiday for Palakkad's Pothundi GLPS

    The district collector informed that Pothundi GLPS will have a holiday today as it functions as a relief camp with seven families and 21 members.

    Holidays for schools in Malappuram

    District Collector VR Vinod informed that the educational institutes running post-monsoon relief camps in Malappuram district will have a holiday today.

