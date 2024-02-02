Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala-Lakshadweep NCC Directorate bags second position in Republic Day Camp this year

    In a proud moment, the Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC Directorate secured the second position at the Republic Day Camp held from December 30, 2023, to January 29, 2024. A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories participated in the annual event.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of Higher Education R Bindu informed that the Kerala-Lakshadweep National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate bagged the second position in the Republic Day Camp this year. The Minister also informed that Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate has made history by winning the trophy for the directorate which has done the most excellent work in the country.

    Kerala-Lakshadweep NCC also won the fourth position this time at the all-India level for the overall performance of the NCC held last year. Kerala has achieved this brilliant achievement by improving its eleventh position in 2023. The minister also said that the cadets who have made the state proud by showing remarkable performance will be felicitated on February 5. The minister informed that he will inaugurate the felicitation ceremony which will be held at Cariappa Auditorium in Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram at 5 pm.

    The Republic Day Camp was held in Delhi from December 30, 2023, to January 29, 2024. Minister Bindu said that all the 124 cadets who participated from Kerala performed well in various competitions. Kerala won first place in the innovation category, second place in ballet, and third place in group dance. Sergeant Chinmayi Babu Raj won the silver medal in the Junior Army Best Cadet competition. Corporal Akash Saini was awarded the bronze medal for the hacks event of the equestrian competition. Sergeant Syed Muhammad Shahil N. K Senior Naval won the bronze medal for best cadet. Minister Bindu also said that two cadets have been given special mention by the Director General of NCC New Delhi.

    A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories participated in the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day camp at the Cariappa parade ground in the Delhi Cantonment 

