Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSRTC conductor found dead in Kozhikode lodge

    A KSRTC conductor identified as Aneesh was found dead at a lodge in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Feb 13) morning. He was transferred to the Kasaragod depot recently.

    Kerala: KSRTC conductor found dead in Kozhikode lodge anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A KSRTC employee was found hanging in a private lodge in Kozhikode on Tuesday (Feb 13). The deceased is Narayamkulam native Aneesh, a KSRTC conductor. 

    Aneesh who was transferred from Kozhikode to Kasaragod depot, reached home last day. He went to a bank in Balussery with his wife Vijina on Monday. After some work at the bank, he sent Vijina home and Aneesh left for Kozhikode alone. 

    The room was booked at Kozhikode lodge on Monday afternoon. As he did not return home, the family contacted him on the phone but it was switched off. His relatives filed a missing complaint at Koorachundu police station on Tuesday morning. Aneesh was later found dead in the lodge during the subsequent investigation.

    According to Aneesh's relatives, he was suffering from mental distress after getting transferred to Kasaragod which made him take the drastic step. 

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000 rkn

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000

    Kerala: Thousands of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram; preparations at final stage rkn

    Kerala: Thousands of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram; preparations at final stage

    'Resolve issue through negotiation...' SC tells Centre, Kerala over borrowing limit anr

    'Resolve issue through negotiation...' SC tells Centre, Kerala over borrowing limit

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why rkn

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police anr

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police

    Recent Stories

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film? RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to join Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's film?

    Bramayugam: Makers change Mammootty's character name ahead of release; Check rkn

    Bramayugam: Makers change Mammootty's character name ahead of release; Check

    Bengaluru Man spotted wearing Apple Vision Pro in Indiranagar netizens react gcw

    Bengaluru: Man spotted wearing Apple Vision Pro in Indiranagar; netizens react

    Israel's imminent incursion in Rafah sparks International alarm for urgent ceasefire talks, hundreds dead avv

    Israel's imminent incursion in Rafah sparks International alarm for urgent ceasefire talks, hundreds dead

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000 rkn

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon