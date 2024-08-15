Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: KSEB contract employee, accomplice arrested for stealing power lines worth Rs 4 lakh

    Two men, posing as KSEB employees, stole power lines worth Rs 4 lakh from 27 posts in Ranni in Pathanamthitta. They sold the stolen wires to a scrap shop and have been arrested by the police.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A contract employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and his accomplice have been arrested for stealing power lines worth around Rs 4 lakh from 27 posts in Ranni in Pathanamthitta. The accused, Vasu, a native of Mothiravayal, and his friend Valakam Ratheesh from Kottarakkara, posed as KSEB employees to carry out the theft.

    Also Read: Kerala: Police find man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatching gang as accused

    The stolen line wires, measuring around 1500 meters, were removed from fields and rubber plantations in Mandamaruthi and other areas. The accused sold the wires to a scrap shop near Aithala. The police are investigating the case and will also question the scrap shop owner, who will be named as accused in the charge sheet.

    The theft occurred during the construction of the hilly highway, when KSEB had replaced old posts and lines in the Ranni section. Vasu, who was contracted to work on the project, saw an opportunity to steal the old line wires, thinking they would go unnoticed. He and his friend carried out the theft, pretending to be KSEB employees, which helped them avoid suspicion.

    The police are working to recover the stolen wires and are also investigating the involvement of others in the crime.

    Also Read: Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Weather: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Kerala until August 17, orange alert in 2 districts

    Kerala: Police find man abducted from Thiruvananthapuram, identifies gold snatching gang as accused

    Kafir screenshot case: DYFI demands end to false propaganda against leaders, threatens legal action

    Kerala's Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Nine arrested for violence at RG Kar Medical College; check details

    Bengaluru: 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence

    Why are netizens saying 'Sorry' to Natasa Stankovic after Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia's dating rumours?

    Mauricio Pochettino net worth: Ex-Chelsea managers salary & earnings

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

